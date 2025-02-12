Millions of Canadians' tax dollars funnelled to Cuba for 'gender initiatives'

As attention is focused on government inefficiency and waste with Elon Musk spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under the new Trump administration, Canadians are increasingly questioning the scope of bureaucratic spending closer to home.

One glaring example is the Trudeau Liberals’ decision to allocate $4.6 million to Cuba, starting in 2022, for a program titled "She Produces Too: Cuba Food Security." This initiative, running through Global Affairs Canada, will span five years and aims to update the participatory gender analysis of cooperatives and organizations within Cuba’s agri-food sector.

Instead of addressing critical issues like food insecurity or improving living conditions, this funding will be directed toward teaching gender roles and promoting “positive masculinities” within Cuba's agricultural framework.

Additionally, the program will fund the development of a gender equity campaign, focusing on women’s leadership and said “positive masculinities” in local food systems.

This is part of a broader strategy to “empower” Cuba’s most vulnerable communities, even as the country faces widespread infrastructure decay. Cuba’s Matanzas province, home to some of the beneficiaries of this program, is one of the many regions suffering from chronic water contamination and shortages due to this insufficient infrastructure.

Rather than addressing these immediate and more long-term needs, the Canadian government has squandered tax dollars for this absurd ideological initiative.

The funding that was claimed to benefit 6,400 people in Cuba — mostly women — has no clear, measurable outcomes or accountability mechanisms in place. This lack of transparency casts doubt on whether those truly in need are receiving the support promised.

Cuba, a one-party communist state that restricts political freedoms, bans independent media and suppresses dissent, continues to be the recipient of Canadian taxpayer dollars despite ongoing human rights violations.

Meanwhile, Canadian farmers are under increasing pressure from the Liberal government’s carbon tax and rising operational costs, making it harder for them to remain competitive and in business.

Domestic food production and distribution are already burdened with high taxes, while Canadians are facing skyrocketing food prices. With so many issues at home, why are Canadians' tax dollars being sent abroad for projects that seem far removed from the challenges those in need are truly facing?

The Cuban program is yet another stark example of misplaced priorities, while Canadian farmers and families struggle. The government’s decision to fund gender analysis in Cuba highlights the true cost of bureaucratic inefficiency and its careless spending.