Minister Fraser's 'Wild West' remark disrespects victims of violent crime

Rebel News reporter David Menzies dissects Canada’s violent crime surge, urging immediate reforms that put homeowners first.

Menzies recently questioned Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre about self-defense laws, referencing the death of Abdul Aleem Farooqi, a father killed defending his family during a home invasion.

Jim MacSween, York regional police chief, controversially advised citizens to comply during home invasions, following Justice Minister Sean Fraser's "This isn't the Wild West" comment.

Poilievre condemned Fraser's "Wild West" comment as disrespectful to Farooqi’s family, attributing criminal releases to "liberal laws." He then criticized Prime Minister Mark Carney for appointing Fraser as Justice Minister, citing prior failures as Immigration and Housing Minister.

The Tory MP advocated for stricter laws, including "three strikes you're out" for violent offenders and the right to use force in self-defense, as proposed in the "Stand on Guard Act."

The discussion continued with other panelists, who largely agreed with Poilievre, emphasizing the need for clearer self-defense laws.

Mark Patrone argued for giving homeowners the benefit of the doubt when they use force to defend their homes.

Sue Ann Levy shared her experiences of being attacked and expressed frustration with politicians who lack understanding of such situations, highlighting the perceived hypocrisy of Premier Doug Ford having police protection while ordinary citizens are left vulnerable.