Minneapolis voters overwhelmingly reject proposal to abolish city's police department

AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Minneapolis voters came out in droves on Tuesday to oppose socialist Democrat efforts to abolish the city's police department and replace it with a department of public safety.

As reported by the Daily Caller, Minneapolis residents overwhelmingly rejected the measure by a margin of 56% to 43%. The measure proposed altering the Minneapolis City Charter to eliminate the existing police force and replace it with a department of public safety that would combine “public safety functions through a comprehensive public health approach.”

“I like the police. We need the police,” said Minneapolis resident Wynn Wever, who only voted to oppose the measure, in an interview with a local newspaper. Others told the Associated Press that they opposed the abolition of the police because it was “unwise” amid the rise in violent crime.

CNN contributor Van Jones says that the Democrats' position on defunding the police, which has led to a rise in violence across U.S. cities, is now backfiring on the Democrats.

Commenting on Eric Adams’ victory in New York City’s mayoral race, Jones said it was a sign that “people want common sense responses to violence in the Democratic party.” Jones made his remarks to Anderson Cooper as election results were still being counted for the race, along with the gubernatorial races in New Jersey and Virginia.

VAN JONES: "The only people talking about 'defund the police' now are Republicans weaponizing the slogan." pic.twitter.com/5PBSh5g95b — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 3, 2021

“The only people talking about ‘Defund the Police’ are Republicans weaponizing the slogan,” said Jones, referencing the vote in Minneapolis where progressive Democrats failed to implement their agenda.

“The ‘Defund the Police’ slogan proved to be not a winner,” said Jones, suggesting that left-wing Democrats who are trying to reform the police now reject the “Defund the Police” slogan, and instead claim to want to “expand public safety.”

The effort was greatly pushed by socialist Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, and Minnesota General Keith Ellison, the New York Times reported. It found opposition in Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith.

As Rebel News reported last week, Rep. Omar blamed the Minneapolis Police Department for the surge in violent crime across the city.

Despite the rhetoric from left-wing figures like Omar, Ellison, and the Black Lives Matter movement, the public has had its eyes open to the reality of what a defunded police system looks like as crime remains steadily on the rise and as police officers resign in record numbers.

Concluding the segment on CNN, Jones said even his godmother, whom he describes as being “on the left of everything” revealed that she hated the idea of becoming anti-police. Jones said that the Democrats had “lost her.”