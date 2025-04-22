🔴 SPECIAL LIVESTREAM: Minor Party Debate with Avi & Rukshan
Avi and Rukshan host Senate candidates from One Nation, the Libertarian Party, and Family First.
Watch the debate – Live at 7pm (Melbourne time)
Join Avi Yemini and Rukshan Fernando for a no-holds-barred livestream debate featuring Senate candidates from Australia’s leading minor parties. One Nation’s Warren Pickering, the Libertarian Party’s Jordan Dittloff, and Family First’s Bernie Finn go head-to-head on the issues that matter ahead of the May 3 federal election. Don’t miss this uncensored showdown you won’t see on mainstream media.
Get involved in the debate!
Viewers watching on YouTube can jump into the action by sending Super Chats with their questions or comments for the panel. If you're a RebelNews+ member, you can join the conversation right here on this page using the comments section below.
Avi Yemini
Chief Australian Correspondent
Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.https://followavi.com/