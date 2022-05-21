Rebel News Banner Ad - WEF Reports

Miss Understood No. 14 — Is The World On Fire?

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • May 21, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 14 of Miss Understood, we discuss why we believe the world is currently a dumpster fire.

From medical advancements that may allow biological males to carry babies to climate activists applying for medically assisted suicide, things are getting pretty weird here on planet Earth.

Plus, Teen Vogue is encouraging young people to practice civil disobedience without civility.

Lord help us.

Climate Change Gender Health & Medical LGBT News Analysis Miss Understood Pro Life
