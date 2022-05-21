Miss Understood No. 14 — Is The World On Fire?
Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.
In Episode No. 14 of Miss Understood, we discuss why we believe the world is currently a dumpster fire.
From medical advancements that may allow biological males to carry babies to climate activists applying for medically assisted suicide, things are getting pretty weird here on planet Earth.
Plus, Teen Vogue is encouraging young people to practice civil disobedience without civility.
Lord help us.
Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.
You can also purchase Miss Understood Merch by going to MissUnderstoodMerch.com or by clicking here.
Right now you can get 10% off your purchase by using code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 at checkout.
Miss Understood Merch
Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.Buy Now
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.