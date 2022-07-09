Miss Understood No. 21 — No One Cares About Elliot Page
Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.
In Episode No. 21 of Miss Understood, we discuss Hollywood's desperate desire to be inclusive, kids shows teaching toddlers about periods and the hypocritical beauty standards placed on female celebrities.
Plus, we conspire about which famous people we think are secretly based.
Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.
You can also purchase Miss Understood merch by going to MissUnderstoodMerch.com or by clicking here.
Right now you can get 10% off your purchase by using code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 at checkout.
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Miss Understood Merch
Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch.Buy Now
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.