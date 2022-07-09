Rebel News Banner Ad - Freedom Passport

Miss Understood No. 21 — No One Cares About Elliot Page

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • July 09, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 21 of Miss Understood, we discuss Hollywood's desperate desire to be inclusive, kids shows teaching toddlers about periods and the hypocritical beauty standards placed on female celebrities.

Plus, we conspire about which famous people we think are secretly based.

