Miss Understood No. 37 — Your Health, Your Responsibility

In Episode No. 37 of Miss Understood, we talk about mental and physical health — the good, the bad, and the ugly.

First, we address how fear inhibits us from achieving our full potential! For example, in a recent interview, Oscar-winning actress Anne Hathaway revealed that she ‘missed great moments’ at the start of her career because she let fear dictate her life. So, we discuss a mind-over-matter approach to tackling anxiety and offer our testimony for the ways our faith in Christ has liberated us from living in fear.

Also, kids are tragically taking more drugs than ever because they can’t cope with the lasting effects of lockdowns, the cost of living, and the so-called climate crisis.

We dissect the data from a recent study out of the United Kingdom to understand why young adults are ill-equipped to tackle the highs and lows that come with growing up.

Next, it wouldn’t be a show without talking about the petulance of the Kar-Jenners. Like, did you know you can have it all and nothing at the same time? Kendall Jenner recently reflected on feeling lonely as a teenager during her family’s rise to fame, so we talk about why the rich and famous seem to be miserable despite appearing to have it all.

We also unpack some of the causes of Alzheimer’s disease and offer some ways to prevent it!

SPOILER ALERT: eating healthy, staying active, socializing, and drinking red wine are just a few simple (and fun) ways to enhance memory!

Then we get physical — or we talk about physical beauty and body image at least. Drew Barrymore recently offered her countercultural take on plastic surgery, stating she "doesn’t want to fight nature," and hopes to ‘age naturally.’ Finally, a celebrity who wants to set a good example for women.

Have you heard of atypical anorexia nervosa? We hadn’t, but apparently, ‘fat positive’ influencer Sharon Maxwell suffers from it. So, we unpack what that looks like and highlight some critical differences between suffering from atypical anorexia and anorexia nervosa.

Plus, another Kardashian wants plastic surgery (again). So we talk about some of the social implications this has and why embracing your God-given beauty is OK.

