Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Miss Understood No. 5 — Pray for Kanye

Watch the free version of last week's episode of Miss Understood, a new show on RebelNews+ featuring Nat Biase and Katherine Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • March 21, 2022

Remove Ads

In last week's episode of Miss Understood, we took a stab at debunking the gender wage gap and discussed why buying into this popular feminist talking point may actually be holding women back.

We also questioned the implication of gender-affirming health care, defined “eco-feminism”, and exposed some of the dangers associated with cosmetic procedures.

Plus, the episode caps off with an in-depth discussion about America's First Family, the Kardashians.

This is last week's episode of Miss Understood. Early access to the show is only available to RebelNews+ subscribers. Subscriptions are only $8 per month and get you exclusive access to shows like ours! Click here to subscribe now.

Hollywood Gender Social Media Kanye West
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Sign Up

Sign up for Miss Understood email updates

Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.