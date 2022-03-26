Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Miss Understood No. 6 — Lifting The Mask On Surrogacy

Watch the free version of last week's episode of Miss Understood, a new show on RebelNews+ featuring Nat Biase and Katherine Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • March 26, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 6 of Miss Understood, we did a deep dive into Kanye West and his marriage to Kim Kardashian.

We also took a stab at analyzing the ethics of the surrogacy industry following the mixed reactions political pundit Dave Rubin received on social media after announcing he and his husband were expecting.

Plus, we discussed a transgender Ukrainian man who conveniently identified as a woman to escape being drafted into the army.

Hollywood Gender LGBT Entertainment News Analysis Miss Understood Kanye West
