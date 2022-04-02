Rebel News Banner Ad - Bitcoin Conference 2022

Miss Understood No. 7 — Slapping Back At Woke Culture

Watch the free version of last week's episode of Miss Understood, a new show on RebelNews+ featuring Nat Biase and Katherine Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • April 02, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 7 of Miss Understood, we reflected on Will Smith's 'culture shock moment' of the century before doing a deep dive into the negative effects of social media on consumers and influencers alike.

Plus, we defined "wokeism" and discussed its negative impact on society using some recent examples we have seen in the news.

This is last week's episode of Miss Understood.

