Miss Understood No. 8 — Don't Say Straight

In Episode No. 8 of Miss Understood, we defined critical race theory following the passing of the second reading of Bill 67, the Racial Equity in the Education System Act, in Ontario, and discussed how CRT and queer theory are intertwined.

We also talked about Disney’s response to the Parental Rights in Education Bill that was recently signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and pondered whether Disney deserves to be boycotted.

This is last week's episode of Miss Understood. Early access to the show is only available to RebelNews+ subscribers. Subscriptions are only $8 per month and get you exclusive access to shows like ours! Click here to subscribe now.