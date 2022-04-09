Miss Understood No. 8 — Don't Say Straight

Watch the free version of last week's episode of Miss Understood, a new show on RebelNews+ featuring Nat Biase and Katherine Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • April 09, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 8 of Miss Understood, we defined critical race theory following the passing of the second reading of Bill 67, the Racial Equity in the Education System Act, in Ontario, and discussed how CRT and queer theory are intertwined.

We also talked about Disney’s response to the Parental Rights in Education Bill that was recently signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and pondered whether Disney deserves to be boycotted.

This is last week's episode of Miss Understood.

 

