Miss Understood No. 9 — Have Some Condom Sense

In Episode No. 9 of Miss Understood, we try to define what a woman is, highlighted the biological differences between men and women, and questioned why so many so-called feminists are OK with the current erasure of women in Western society.

Plus, we discuss the contentious topic of abortion following California's new legislation which bars women from being investigated for the death of their baby up to seven days after birth.

Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.