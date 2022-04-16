Miss Understood No. 9 — Have Some Condom Sense

Watch the free version of last week's episode of Miss Understood, a new show on RebelNews+ featuring Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • April 16, 2022
  News Analysis

In Episode No. 9 of Miss Understood, we try to define what a woman is, highlighted the biological differences between men and women, and questioned why so many so-called feminists are OK with the current erasure of women in Western society.

Plus, we discuss the contentious topic of abortion following California's new legislation which bars women from being investigated for the death of their baby up to seven days after birth.

  • By Rebel News

