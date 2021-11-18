Missionaries fined $10k for choosing home quarantine over hotel

By Ezra Levant FIGHT THE FINES! Ordinary Canadians are being fined extortionate amounts for going outside while the prime minister visits cottage country. Can you help us fight this unreasonable infringement on our civil liberties? 5435 Donors

Goal: 8000 Donors Donate

It takes a special type of person to dedicate their lives to missionary work, and a special type of tyranny to use COVID-19 as a reason to make it difficult to continue doing so.

Denis and Eileen Nogue, a couple from Nakusp, British Columbia, were treated like criminals for trying to return home after providing essentials for impoverished communities in Guatemala.

The couple's Seeds to Harvest Ministry serves rural villages around Alta Verapaz in northern Guatemala by providing meals to the people there — people who are often malnourished and in need of assistance.

Despite their work being so essential to these communities, the couple were not treated as essential workers when returning to Canada. Instead, Denis and Eileen were fined over $10,000 after refusing to detained against their will in a COVID hotel, having preferred to quarantine in the comfort and safety of their own home.

That’s where we came in. Through your generous donations at FightTheFines.com and our partnership with The Democracy Fund, we helped hire Grey Wowk Spencer LLP legal team to relieve some of the stress on the Nogues, and fight the tyrannical fines they received at no cost to them.

In this interview, you'll hear from Denis and Eileen, as well as from their top-notch lawyer, Stephen Whitehead, whose had many recent successes defending FightTheFines.com clients, about why this fight matters.

We are still incurring legal fees for the Nogues and many other Canadians we’ve helped in the same manner — so, please continue to donate whatever you can at FightTheFines.com to help continue to fight for civil liberties. Donations qualify for a charitable tax receipt through The Democracy Fund, a registered Canadian charity.