Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish's long history of excusing Hamas terrorism

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish has incited outrage for her controversial defence of Hamas, including recent comments comparing Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the October 2023 Hamas terror attacks, to Nelson Mandela.

These attacks, which left over 1,200 Israelis dead and 240 kidnapped, have been globally condemned as acts of terrorism.

Yet the former Liberal MP of "Hamassisauga" defended an event glorifying Sinwar, suggesting he could one day be seen as a “freedom fighter.”

A former Liberal MP, Parrish was expelled from the party in 2004 after stomping on an effigy of then-U.S. President George W. Bush during a CBC broadcast. The passing of time has not mitigated her views.

Parrish has grown more extreme, with past social media posts accusing Israel of genocide and labeling Benjamin Netanyahu a war criminal.

This is not an isolated incident for Parrish, who has a long record of excusing Hamas’s actions and minimizing their designation as a terrorist group.

In a 2014 tweet, she dismissed Hamas’s terror tunnels—used for attacks and kidnappings—as routes for groceries and supplies.

In another, she criticized labelling Hamas as terrorists, claiming it oversimplifies the conflict and justifies civilian deaths.

Parrish has also implied Hamas’s election was a natural response to oppression, likening them to figures such as George Washington.

Parrish’s public statements consistently downplay Hamas’s violent actions while framing Israel as the aggressor. In tweets, she accuses Israel of genocide and land theft.

Her stated refusal to engage with Zionists and her support for anti-Israel rhetoric has alienated Jewish residents of Mississauga.

Despite her radical views, Parrish has faced limited scrutiny from mainstream media. This is yet another example of the double standard Canadians are forced to subsidize. The MSM will chase down a Conservative who was at an event with someone with a risky T-shirt and ignore the Liberal bigots in charge.

Not a Tory, not a story.