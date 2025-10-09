MLA Dallas Brodie demands answers into planned cull of 400 healthy ostriches

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reacted to Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie condemning Premier Eby for abandoning the owners of Universal Ostrich Farms and its flock of 400 healthy ostriches in their time of need.

Brodie decried the lack of action from the B.C. government to intervene and attempt to save the flock of nearly 400 exotic birds while speaking in the Legislative Assembly.

"On Friday, I travelled to Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood. I met with Katie Pasitney. For nearly a year, she's fought heroically to save her 500 ostriches from a senseless slaughter," Brodie began.

"The CFIA knows these birds are healthy, yet instead of testing them, they built a kill pen out of hay bails, and have barred Katie from even seeing her own animals," she said.

"Now we've learned that Spirit, one of her birds, has died in CFIA custody after days of suffering. And the premier hasn't lifted a finger ... Why has he abandoned Katie and her ostriches in their time of need?" Brodie said.

Hundreds of supporters of the ostriches and farm owners have descended upon the farm over the last several weeks as authorities appear to be preparing to cull the flock in the near future.

The protesters have been peacefully demonstrating in an effort to save the flock of roughly 400 ostriches from being culled. The story has gained international attention, with members of the Trump administration, including Dr. Oz and RFK Jr., publicly declaring their support for the ostriches.

The birds eggs have previously been used for cutting-edge research into potentially deadly viruses at the Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan.

The birds eggs have previously been used for cutting-edge research into potentially deadly viruses at the Kyoto Prefectural University in Japan.