MMA champion Conor McGregor investigated for online hate speech in Ireland
'Ireland, we are at war,' said McGregor. 'Do not let any Irish property be took over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It’s a war.'
MMA superstar Conor McGregor is currently under investigation by authorities in Ireland for alleged 'online hate speech.'
This investigation follows the fighter's public expression of frustration over incidents of children being stabbed in Dublin. In the past week, McGregor has vocally addressed the issue of mass migration and its effects on Ireland, citing concerns about a severe housing crisis that is making basic living conditions increasingly unaffordable for many residents.
McGregor's comments included a statement saying, "Ireland, we are at war," highlighting the gravity of the situation as perceived by him. “Do not let any Irish property be took over unannounced. Evaporate said property. It’s a war,” he added.
After an incident in Dublin where an Algerian migrant stabbed three children, the ex-UFC champion criticized the authorities for focusing on Irish individuals who organized passionate yet largely peaceful demonstrations in reaction to the event.
“Innocent children ruthlessly stabbed by a mentally deranged non-national in Dublin, Ireland today,” he posted on X. “Our chief of police had this to say on the riots in the aftermath. Drew, not good enough. There is grave danger among us in Ireland that should never be here in the first place.”
Despite McGregor later condemning looting and criminal activities, his online posts are currently under investigation.
🇮🇪 According to the Sunday Times, @TheNotoriousMMA is being investigated by the Gardai for "online hate speech"— Keith Woods (@KeithWoodsYT) November 26, 2023
Disgraceful! Conor repeatedly condemned any illegal activity and is only expressing the view of the majority of Irish people on uncontrolled immigration.
“McGregor’s posts are being assessed by the gardai, the Irish police, as part of an inquiry into the dissemination of online hate speech,” reports the Times.
“Disgraceful! Conor repeatedly condemned any illegal activity and is only expressing the view of the majority of Irish people on uncontrolled immigration,” remarked Keith Woods, adding that "This state is at war with its own people."
In response to the stabbings and subsequent riots, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announced plans for new hate speech legislation aimed at addressing the issue of individuals expressing outrage over children being assaulted near primary schools during daylight hours.
