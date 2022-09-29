M&M's debuts new purple spokescandy to promote 'inclusivity'

YouTube/M&M'S Chocolate

Miss Understood Merch Use code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 for 10% off your first purchase of Miss Understood merch. Buy Now

After a decade, Mars, Incorporated announced in a press release that they are debuting a new M&M's character.

The company revealed that their new spokescandy is purple and is “designed to represent acceptance and inclusivity.”

Everyone, officially meet your new best friend. Want to get to know her better? Check it out here: https://t.co/Qp9KQ5HoSy pic.twitter.com/z0TKPzzMOS — M&M'S (@mmschocolate) September 28, 2022

Following the announcement, Jane Hwang, global vice president at Mars, said “Mars is thrilled to debut the newest member of the M&M's cast of characters to the world. There is so much about our new spokescandy that people can relate to and appreciate, including her willingness to embrace her true self. Our new character reminds us to celebrate what makes us unique.”

The candy company has taken several steps to rebrand and redesign its characters. According to People, earlier this year, Mars announced that “their beloved M&M's characters would be getting a makeover” to include "more nuanced personalities to underscore the importance of self-expression and power of community through storytelling.”

Hoping that the spokescandy will better represent our current culture, the announcement dropped, according to Daily Wire, with a music video called I’m Just Gonna be Me.

The high-production video begins with the new character, “Purple”, in her changing room, singing to herself about whether she has what it takes to be the newest M&M’s character.

The song, which has over 59,000 views on YouTube, stars a roster of other M&M’s colours and includes Purple singing lyrics about how the only way to overcome her insecurity is by being true to herself.

Daily Wire notes that the new Purple M&M will only be available to consumers in specialty packs and that the character is specifically for branding purposes only — a surprisingly exclusive approach for a candy that is supposed to symbolize inclusivity.