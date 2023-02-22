Modern-day segregation promoted at Ottawa's National Arts Centre

E-transfer (Canada):

Modern-day segregation was being promoted by a taxpayer-funded theatre in 2023.

Advertised as “Black Out Night,” the Canadian National Arts Centre (NAC) in Ottawa was opened to an “all black-identifying audience” only on February 17.

At least that is what the January 16 press release said until the text was changed after the NAC received public backlash.

The play, “Is God Is,” was being featured by the federally-funded theatre, which somehow thought that opening it up to black-identifying only audiences would assist in celebrating Black History Month.

NAC was accused of planning a racially segregated show and contributing to cultural apartheid. Shortly thereafter, the theatre issued a “clarification” stating that “everyone is welcome at their shows.”

Prior to this clarification, tickets were only available for purchase using a special code.

Depending on how one identifies, tickets have a tiered price point.

This is apparently common at the NAC, which stated that if one self-identifies as Indigenous, tickets are always a flat rate of $15. No proof of ethnicity is required.

The idea of a Black Out event is a fairly recent movement.

Black Out events are meant to create “an environment in which an all black-identifying audience can experience and discuss an event in the performing arts, film, athletic and cultural spaces free from the white gaze,” reads the website.