Modern feminists care about BODILY AUTONOMY on abortion, not vaccines

Naomi Wolf is a cultural leader, author and fierce COVID-19 dissident. In her past, Wolf would have been seen as a woman of the left—but in today's age, what does left and right even mean anymore?

"In the US, at least, there's been a complete collapse of trust in public health authorities and in the medical system," Wolf told Rebel News. "People know there's of one percent uptake in the booster and that's largely due to my team and the Pfizer paper."

Her book, The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity, details some of the deeply concerning issues surrounding Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine trials. The doctors and scientists who challenged their findings called vaccine mandates the "greatest crime against humanity in recorded history."

Naomi Wolf discusses new book 'The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity'



"It's shocking to me that we're such a lonely group of journalistic outcasts bringing this important story [to light]," said Wolf. "Pfizer and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew [their vaccines were not safe or effective]."

For decades, the argument has always been 'My body, My choice!' But with the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, it became 'Your body, the government's choice!'

"As a feminist, I met many, many advocates for women's health—where are they now?" Wolf asked. "Where are the feminists? Where are the people who are supposed to care about [the health of women and their babies]?"

At this juncture, does bodily autonomy only apply to terminating babies in the womb?