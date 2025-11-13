Mom slapped with 4 criminal charges after protecting child from gender ideology

A Yukon mother says she’s been vilified, targeted, and even criminally charged simply for standing up for her faith and for her young daughter’s identity.

Kenechukwu Onwudinjo, a Catholic mother from Whitehorse, says her troubles began last year when she noticed her then five-year-old daughter’s school report card referred to bet child with the plural pronoun “their.”

“My family is Catholic and we respect and we follow the traditional Catholic family values,” Onwudinjo said. “We don’t participate in the whole LGBTQ non-binary thing.”

According to Onwudinjo, once she made it clear to staff at Whitehorses Holy Family Elementary School — yes, the school is Catholic — that her daughter should be referred to only with “she” and “her,” everything changed.

What she thought was a simple clarification of family values quickly turned into what she describes as exclusion and discrimination.

Onwudinjo believes the school, although Catholic in name, is captured by gender ideology. “At the front door there’s a huge rainbow flag, and in the classrooms. The first thing you see when you come to the school is a rainbow, quotations, God is like a rainbow. That’s nowhere in the Bible or Catholic Catechizes,” she said.

Supporting her claim that the school is somewhat captured, earlier this year the elementary’s now-former principal, Maria Gray, resigned citing a feud with the local bishop, and appeared to be a strong supporter of the controversial sexual orientation and gender identity program called SOGI.

While the mainstream media have covered reports about Kenechukwu, including her receiving four criminal charges, which have since been stayed, for her ongoing disputes related to the ideology, she says they never got her side of the story.

She joins Rebel News to tell part one of that story.