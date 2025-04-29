WATCH: Monique Ryan CALLS COPS on Avi Yemini for asking questions

I turned up to the Kooyong pre-poll booth to do what the mainstream media won’t — ask Monique Ryan the tough questions. What I got in return was a whole lot of excuses, an eventual call to the federal police and still no answers from the so-called independent MP.

As usual, Monique had time for a photo op and for chatting with voters — but none for accountability. When I first approached her, she brushed me off, as she and her team appeared increasingly distressed by such "dangerous" questions.

In fact she was so rattled that before too long she had the federal police called on me for daring to question her. Yes, you read that right—Monique Ryan called in the feds over a few uncomfortable questions.

I even waited until there was no queue of voters for her to use as an excuse. Her team said that was the condition for a chat. But even with no voters around, Monique refused, saying “it’s not very safe” and asked me to move away. This, from the same woman who slammed others in Parliament for not wearing masks — before being caught maskless at a party herself.

When I pressed her on why she wasn’t wearing a mask now — despite today's COVID numbers — she ignored me. That’s not leadership. That’s hypocrisy.

Her staff and volunteers tried blocking me, one eventually warning I’d be asked to leave. So much for transparency. So much for accountability.

I even tried to book a time for an interview. Her team said to put it in writing — but we all know what that means.

And then there’s her climate hypocrisy. Ryan campaigns on green credentials, yet her booth was littered with more signage, printed shirts and handouts than anyone else.

Kooyong voters deserve better. They deserve someone who doesn’t hide behind handlers and police tape when asked basic questions. If she can’t face scrutiny now, imagine what she’ll dodge in Parliament.