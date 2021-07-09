Montreal fans keep their cool under heavy police presence after Habs defeated

Crowdfund Investigative Journalism! Rebel journalists are often flying or driving across the country investigating important stories. Help us recoup the incidental costs of our investigative journalism like 3 star hotels and economy airfare. 57 Donors

On July 7, the Montreal Canadiens were in Florida for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. It was an evening that would be decisive on who would lift the Stanley Cup.

Canadiens supporters were still present in the streets of Montreal, but in very small numbers compared to what we had seen. There were more than two police officers per person.

Several arrests for consumption of marijuana or beer took place among the crowd; still, the fans remained hopeful until the very end.

When the game ended and Canadians unfortunately lost 1-0, the crowd hooted before quietly dispersing. No police action was taken.

According to the Montreal police, the riot squad only acts when objects are thrown at them. In short, it was a very disappointing evening for the supporters of the Montreal Canadiens, and brought a quiet end to a raucous few weeks on the streets of the city.