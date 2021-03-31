Montreal police chase out kids having fun in park

  • By Yaakov Pollak
  • March 31, 2021
On Tuesday night, Montreal police decided to intimidate kids having fun in a park. 

At around 7:00 p.m. the police showed up and told the kids to social distance, or they would be fined.

The kids ignored the police and continued to have fun in the park, as normal people do. Around 8:00 p.m., about an hour and half before Montreal’s curfew, the police decided to descend on the kids and disperse them. Some people were stopped but most ran away as the police swarmed.

One police officer didn't want to speak on camera, but asked for the video to go public, so I fulfilled his wish. 

Quebec Montreal lockdown
