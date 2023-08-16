Montreal Pride goers comment on the sexualized parade! 'Great educational experience for kids'
Montreal's Pride festival took over the city's main streets with families and young children present. Throughout the day, Alexa Lavoie saw performances that were highly sexualized, and she asked those present what they thought.
This past Sunday on August 13, 2023, the yearly Pride festival organized by Fierté Montréal concluded its festivities after getting underway on August 3.
On the last day, a long parade performance went along René Lévesque Boulevard, with organizations and companies participating, including members of sexual fetishes.
There were major corporations present: Rogers, Shoppers Drug Mart and L'Oreal, to name a few.
New Democratic Party Leader Jagmeet Singh was spotted in the crowd, as well as Liberal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.
Spotted @melaniejoly and @s_guilbeault at the Pride Parade Montreal.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 13, 2023
Full report at https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/PtoFAlAbmM
Alarmingly, amongst the crowd of small children was an organization called "WOOF Montreal", which could be seen promoting fetish "pet play" in their full costumes and revealing clothing.
Here at the 2023 Montreal pride march and the fetish PET play "WOOF" group passes through in full gear and flags pass a crowd full of kids.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 13, 2023
Full report soon: https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/upRDZ1lz6G
I went around the festival to ask Pride parade attendees for their thoughts, and if they agreed with such sexually-charged material. After all, we have seen full-frontal nudity without issue at other Pride activities.
A naked man in a Bugs Bunny mask hops through the Toronto Pride Parade, which has many children in the audience.— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 26, 2022
Footage by @PuffinsPictures pic.twitter.com/xCJCEfkral
I had the chance to speak with a woman who identified as a cat for over a decade, and a drag queen who thought it was OK and even described the event itself as a "great educational experience for kids."
The week prior on Saturday, August 5, I covered the Trans Parade in Montreal where I faced hostility from attendees and police for simply asking questions. I wanted to bring awareness to the harms of pushing children to transition through non-reversible procedures and mutilations, and raising the voices of 'de-transitioners' who have spoken against it and labelled it as grooming.
Aujourd'hui, @ThevoiceAlexa et moi étions à la marche trans. Après quelques interactions, les antifas sont venus nous empêcher de faire notre travail avec leurs tactiques habituelles. Évidemment la SPVM inclusive a décidé d'agir seulement contre nous. https://t.co/eluKDacWfC pic.twitter.com/24gEN1ucYE— Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) August 5, 2023
