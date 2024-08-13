Montreal Pride Parade blocked by anti-Israel mob

E-transfer (Canada):

On Sunday, August 11th, the Pride Parade marked the conclusion of Pride Week in Montreal, drawing thousands of people downtown along René Lévesque Street. Among the attendees were notable politicians such as Steven Guilbeault, Anthony Housefather, Manon Massé, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Sex Fetish role players dressed like 'PUPPIES' march with the Pride parade here in Montreal.



This event was marketed as family-friendly as near naked men and women pass through the public streets.



Full report to follow at https://t.co/jpizCiOXoc pic.twitter.com/sq1QNkth6f — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 11, 2024

The parade featured a diverse array of participants, including fetishistic role-players dressed as "puppies" marching alongside others, despite the event being promoted as family-friendly.

PUPPY DEAD POOL?



Sex fetish role-player here at the Pride parade on the streets of Montreal explains his lifestyle and how it's not a big deal for children apparently.https://t.co/jpizCiOXoc for more! pic.twitter.com/rWBPLEygdT — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 12, 2024

Support for Palestine was prominently displayed throughout the parade. Many marchers expressed their solidarity with Palestine, with chants in support resonating through multiple sections of the event. The segment dedicated to Palestinian supporters received significant cheers, while only two Israeli flags were seen, accompanied by four police officers.

BREAKING: The pro Hamas mob has blocked the Montreal pride parade that included gays for Palestine.



Police are on scene with the group.



Full story to come at https://t.co/jpizCiOXoc pic.twitter.com/94pZMgGW4a — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 11, 2024

Anti-Israel activists disrupted the parade by obstructing the route. Instead of removing them, police opted to reroute the parade. This decision sparked mixed reactions, with some attendees voicing frustration and others supporting the change.

WATCH: "SHUT THE F*CK UP" anti-Israel protesters hijack Montreal's pride parade and perform a 'die in' and stopping the march.



Follow https://t.co/jpizCiOXoc for more! pic.twitter.com/EX5VEtV5wT — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) August 12, 2024

As of now, there has been no condemnation or acknowledgment of the disruption from politicians or public officials. This lack of response has raised concerns about a perceived double standard in policing and justice. Some argue that if the obstruction had been carried out by groups labelled as "extremist" by the government, such as Christians or those described as "far-right," there would have been swift condemnation and arrests.

Questions have also emerged regarding Quebec's new mandatory sexuality, LGBTQ+, and gender ideology program in elementary schools called "Quebec Culture and Citizenship." Members of the LGBTQ+ community largely agree that children as young as six years old should be introduced to these topics.

Additionally, when the issue of biological males competing in women's sports was raised, most respondents saw no reason to prevent "trans women" from competing against women.