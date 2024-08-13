Montreal Pride Parade blocked by anti-Israel mob

Despite the strong representation of Palestinian supporters throughout the march, protesters went further by repeatedly disrupting the festivities.

Remove Ads

On Sunday, August 11th, the Pride Parade marked the conclusion of Pride Week in Montreal, drawing thousands of people downtown along René Lévesque Street. Among the attendees were notable politicians such as Steven Guilbeault, Anthony Housefather, Manon Massé, and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

The parade featured a diverse array of participants, including fetishistic role-players dressed as "puppies" marching alongside others, despite the event being promoted as family-friendly.

Support for Palestine was prominently displayed throughout the parade. Many marchers expressed their solidarity with Palestine, with chants in support resonating through multiple sections of the event. The segment dedicated to Palestinian supporters received significant cheers, while only two Israeli flags were seen, accompanied by four police officers.

Anti-Israel activists disrupted the parade by obstructing the route. Instead of removing them, police opted to reroute the parade. This decision sparked mixed reactions, with some attendees voicing frustration and others supporting the change.

As of now, there has been no condemnation or acknowledgment of the disruption from politicians or public officials. This lack of response has raised concerns about a perceived double standard in policing and justice. Some argue that if the obstruction had been carried out by groups labelled as "extremist" by the government, such as Christians or those described as "far-right," there would have been swift condemnation and arrests.

Questions have also emerged regarding Quebec's new mandatory sexuality, LGBTQ+, and gender ideology program in elementary schools called "Quebec Culture and Citizenship." Members of the LGBTQ+ community largely agree that children as young as six years old should be introduced to these topics.

Additionally, when the issue of biological males competing in women's sports was raised, most respondents saw no reason to prevent "trans women" from competing against women.

News Analysis Canada Quebec Journalist Defence Fund
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.