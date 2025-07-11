Montreal residents speak out after voyeurism concerns at pool strike fear in community

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Alexa Lavoie reacted to Montreal residents speaking out about alleged foreign men staring at women and children at Jarry Park pool.

Several social media posts circulating online allege that groups of young men have been gathering near the pool and taking pictures of unsuspecting women and children. Other disturbing reports suggest men have been following and even groping women and children.

A spokesperson for the borough of Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension said that three complaints about voyeurism near the Montreal pool were filed on June 26, according to reporting from the CBC.

Alexa recently spoke with members of the community who were demonstrating near the pool and sounding the alarm about the purported voyeurism.

"It's just not right," said one woman who confronted a group of men at the pool.



“It’s just not right,” said one woman who confronted a group of men at the pool.

Speaking about the alleged foreign backgrounds of the perpetrators of the staring incidents, Alexa stressed the importance of differentiating between race and culture.

"We need to make a [distinction] between race and culture. It's completely different, it's not the same thing. We are talking to a specific type of culture of voyeurism, of staring, of groping," she said.

Alexa went on: "There's been multiple incidents, it's growing, it's not new. It's been years that some women have refused to go to that public pool, and it's not just women, it's children also. Imagine being a mother, you go to a public pool with your children and your children are being stared at."

Montreal police have pledged to take the allegations "seriously" and have increased foot and bike patrols in the area.