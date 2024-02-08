More procurement corruption: Guilbeault's former company gets another contract

E-transfer (Canada):

Equiterre, the eco-radical organization formerly headed by current Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, has already received nearly $900,000 in federal funding since Guilbeault was elected.

The funding announcement was part of a so-called effort to "help make groceries and other essentials more affordable" through a $5 million annual Contributions Program for Non-profit Consumer and Voluntary Organizations.

The press release noted that:

"Équiterre will highlight innovative solutions that provide consumers access to affordable, healthy, and sustainable food;"

The specific funding to Equiterre was not detailed in the announcement. But the company doesn't work for free, and it pays to be Liberal-linked business.

As previously reported by Rebel News, ISED, formerly the Department of Industry, gave the registered environmental charity that has travelled internationally to lobby against Canadian industry at least four separate grants totalling $840,000 since January 2019.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault was the head and a founder of Equiterre until October 2018, when he left to seek elected office as a Liberal.

The grants to Equiterre all coincide with Guilbeault becoming the presumed Liberal candidate for the Quebec riding of Laurier-Sainte Marie. He was elected in October 2019, officially announcing his intention to run as a candidate in June 2019 but was widely assumed to become the Liberal choice for the nomination as early as his resignation from Equiterre in October 2018.

The data relating to the payments to Equiterre, the first of which was in May 2019, was admitted in the House of Commons in a whole-of-government inquiry posed by Conservative MP Arpan Khanna who asked for the details of the government's funding to advocacy and lobby groups since January 2019.

ISED paid Equiterre $250,000 to help "represent consumers."

Equiterre has an active letter-writing campaign to get natural gas out of homes and is lobbying against gas-powered cars and plastics, an industry which contributes an annual amount of $14 billion to Canada's economy. Policies the company lobbies for are then driving up consumer goods' costs.