Mossad director visits D.C. seeking U.S. help to resettle Gazan refugees

Axios reported Israel's Mossad director visited D.C. seeking U.S. help to resettle Gazans. Meanwhile, Ezra tweets that Canada shouldn't take more migrants, especially from Gaza, a "terrorism incubator".

No Arab countries have taken Gazans, so why should Western nations like Ireland, Spain, and Norway, whose "virtue signaled" pro-Hamas views, be expected to? Their "white knighting" for Hamas was easy when the war was distant, but now they might have to act on their rhetoric.

Ezra believes Gaza refugees should only be relocated to neighboring Arab countries, given their shared language, religion, and culture. However, "nobody wants them." Rebel News once did a street experiment where people said they'd take a refugee, but almost all declined when offered one.

To gauge public opinion, Ezra went to Brixton, South London.

One person said being British meant rejection as a black person, despite their Windrush family building the country. They called Britain racist and criticized unaddressed enslavement. Another felt being British meant being a "sheep" and viewed historical figures like Churchill as "racist and slave owners."

A 1997-born resident loved South London as home and said things had "changed for good." When asked about British legends, they felt they were "just doing what they've got to do." British values were "tricky" to define.

Another person, of Welsh ancestry, defined British values as manners, kindness, and respect. They liked Queen Elizabeth and favored William over Charles, seeing historical figures as "heroes in their time." They found modern Britain "difficult" due to many languages and didn't like the "new Britain."

A two-year resident felt "certainly" British, praising the strong pound, job offers, and easy transportation. They liked all Prime Ministers/Royals and studied historical figures like Alfred the Great, finding them "really good."

When asked about British values like politeness and tolerance, one person noted that while "most people are polite and tolerant," "somebody in a bad mood" wouldn't be.