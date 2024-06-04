Most federal departments saw over 90% of executives and managers receive bonuses

By David Menzies Stand With David Menzies! David Menzies is being intimidated, falsely arrested, and harassed in a repeated effort. It needs to stop and we're fighting back. Support our legal fight E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Managers in our bloated federal government, as inefficient as it has ever been and as terrible at delivering services as humanly possible, are getting cash kudos while you suffer an inflation crisis caused by wasteful government spending and inflationary taxes.

Today, we'll look at which agencies and departments are the worst offenders when it comes to rewarding failure, corruption and disrespect for taxpayers.

The data used in this report comes via a response to an order paper question posed to the government by Regina Conservative MP Andrew Scheer.

And, it turns out, the majority of federal agencies are paying out bonuses to most managers. But some agencies are paying out bonuses to every single manager.

For example, 100% of managers at Statistics Canada, the Human Rights Commission, and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, which has become the chief media censorship bureaucracy, all took performance bonuses.

Astoundingly, 100% of managers at the Public Health Agency of Canada took home bonuses. That’s the department whose reason for existence is pandemic readiness — yet were so unprepared for a pandemic it threw out much of the national medical personal protective equipment stockpile in Regina and wasted billions of dollars on unused vaccines and ventilators.

DOCUMENTS: @GovCanHealth is still taking delivery of millions of unwanted Covid shots while throwing away nearly $2B worth of expired vaccines. https://t.co/n9mPXz5ny4 #cdnpoli @MarkHollandLib pic.twitter.com/ZcZGJElRec — Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) April 8, 2024

Even 100% of Veterans Affairs managers received performance bonuses, while they were counselling veterans to get assisted suicide rather than have case managers actually do their jobs and help veterans to live.

I should stress Mark is *not* the veteran whom VAC recommended MAID — Mark he supports & advocates for traumatized vets.



Here’s a clip where the vet described to Mark VAC telling him they’d helped a veteran die, including assurances that his wife and kids were taken care of pic.twitter.com/KXeVViQjYT — Bryan Passifiume (@BryanPassifiume) October 24, 2022

Podcaster and retired PPCLI vet Mark Meincke told the committee of conversations and call transcripts with the vet who was offered medically-assisted death by Veterans Affairs Canada earlier this year — including urging to choose MAID over “blowing your brains out” pic.twitter.com/MAlmCEkMGF — Bryan Passifiume (@BryanPassifiume) October 24, 2022

Canada Border Security Agency managers, meanwhile, received bonuses at a rate of 96% — even though the agency is in the middle of a procurement scandal over the failed COVID-era surveillance app directed at Canadian travellers called ArriveCan, where senior managers had boozy outings with IT contractors who built the app that never worked properly for millions of dollars. The app was duplicated over a weekend for tens of thousands of dollars.

"Are you proud of doing business with these grifters instead of properly funding front-line border services officers?"



CPC's Michael Barrett asks former head of the CBSA John Ossowski after his agency spent $60 million to develop the failed health surveillance app ArriveScam pic.twitter.com/H3IxKC7JS0 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 16, 2024

Another nearly unanimous figure saw 98% of Corrections Canada execs receive bonuses — no doubt for how they handled serial killer Paul Bernardo and gay hustler/cannibal killer Luca Magnotta, putting the murderous duo in medium security behind the backs of their surviving victims.

WHAT A JOKE:



At SECU, Conservative @FrankCaputoKTC reads from a powerful letter written by Paul Bernardo's living victims.



Bloc co-chair complains about his tone and volume, and then the Lib MPs whine and interrupt.



Imagine being a victim and watching this gong show. pic.twitter.com/Po7vHIIPK6 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 23, 2024

Trudeau’s Minister won’t commit to changing the system resulting in the Bernardo & Magnotta transfers.



He doesn’t even seem to know how Regulations get changed.



Let’s hope he’s better prepared at committee tomorrow. Or will he be too busy trying to become the next PM? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/VkArwaQStU — Frank Caputo MP (@FrankCaputoKTC) May 22, 2024

Public Service and Procurement is, you guessed it, at 98.6% of managers are getting bonuses — it must be all the great work on procurement, fraud, and conflicts of interest over there at the department.

Procurement Ombudsman Alexander Jeglic tells the Operations Committee that federal procurement contracts bidding requirements were rigged to favour McKinsey.

Sole-sourced contacts were awarded without justification, contract values were increased without reason, and security… pic.twitter.com/OMWOXHVcfx — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 29, 2024

CPC MP Larry Brock - a former crown prosecutor and it shows - grills Liberal Procurement Minister Duclos for concealing RCMP investigations into federal subcontractors accused of fraudulently billing the government. pic.twitter.com/bOEZRLSrTO — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) May 31, 2024

In the Canadian government, you can fail upward and receive cash, prizes and power. Just ask Trudeau. Have you had enough yet?