MP Andrew Lawton rips Carney for jet-setting lifestyle as Canadians struggle

The Conservative MP slammed Carney for taking 28 trips since becoming prime minister and travelling 153,000 kilometres despite steep tariffs remaining on Canadian goods.

Livestream Clips
  |   November 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey reacted to Conservative MP Andrew Lawton calling out Mark Carney for his extensive international travel as Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Lawton condemned the prime minister for only participating in 11 Question Periods this fall, noting Carney's high number of foreign junkets.

"I wish our high-flying prime minister coveted results as much air miles. Since taking office, he's made 28 trips, flying 153,000 kilometres, which is enough to circle the globe four times," he began.

"And he's off again this week heading to the United Arab Emirates and then South Africa. No surprise from the prime minister who collects passports like Pokemon and identifies as European when he's hanging out in Davos with his fellow global elites," Lawton continued.

Lawton, the MP representing Elgin—St. Thomas—London South, also criticized Carney for failing to secure new trade deals or provide tariff relief for Canadians during his extensive travel.

"What do Canadians have to show for this? No trade deals, no tariff relief, just photo-ops and hollow letters of intent," he said.

"He blew past his own deadlines with the United States with no deal, his eight-day junket to Asia, no progress, Chinese tariffs stay, India adds new ones and not a single tariff lifted on Canadian goods in eight months," Lawton added.

Carney, like his predecessor Justin Trudeau, has been repeatedly condemned by Conservative MP's for appearing to focus on international prestige rather than pressing domestic needs.

Please help Rebel News expose the truth about Mark Carney!

Latest News

Mark Carney has spent years quietly shaping Canada’s most damaging policies from behind the scenes, all while profiting from offshore tax schemes, cozy financial ties with China, and connections to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. Canadians deserve to know the full truth about his record of hypocrisy and elitist control. Only Rebel News has the guts to stand up to and confront the most powerful man in Canada. Please donate here to help us expose Mark Carney’s globalist agenda and defend the future of our country!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.