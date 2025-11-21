MP Andrew Lawton rips Carney for jet-setting lifestyle as Canadians struggle

On Thursday's live stream, Tamara Ugolini and Drea Humphrey reacted to Conservative MP Andrew Lawton calling out Mark Carney for his extensive international travel as Canadians struggle to make ends meet.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, Lawton condemned the prime minister for only participating in 11 Question Periods this fall, noting Carney's high number of foreign junkets.

"I wish our high-flying prime minister coveted results as much air miles. Since taking office, he's made 28 trips, flying 153,000 kilometres, which is enough to circle the globe four times," he began.

"And he's off again this week heading to the United Arab Emirates and then South Africa. No surprise from the prime minister who collects passports like Pokemon and identifies as European when he's hanging out in Davos with his fellow global elites," Lawton continued.

Twenty-eight trips. 153,000 kilometres. No tariff relief.



That’s Mark Carney’s record after eight months in office.



He’s been in Question Period just eleven times this fall.



If he’s this bored of governing, for his next junket, can he get a one-way ticket? pic.twitter.com/W0H1GKazXj — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) November 18, 2025

Lawton, the MP representing Elgin—St. Thomas—London South, also criticized Carney for failing to secure new trade deals or provide tariff relief for Canadians during his extensive travel.

"What do Canadians have to show for this? No trade deals, no tariff relief, just photo-ops and hollow letters of intent," he said.

"He blew past his own deadlines with the United States with no deal, his eight-day junket to Asia, no progress, Chinese tariffs stay, India adds new ones and not a single tariff lifted on Canadian goods in eight months," Lawton added.

Carney, like his predecessor Justin Trudeau, has been repeatedly condemned by Conservative MP's for appearing to focus on international prestige rather than pressing domestic needs.