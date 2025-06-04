Liberal MP petitions for mandatory security checks for all federal candidates

Concerns over foreign influence are driving calls for immediate security measures within Canadian political parties — and who they permit as candidates.

A new Commons petition proposes mandatory background security checks for all Canadian high office candidates, following the expulsion of four Liberal MPs in recent months.

“National security is a fundamental concern for all Canadians and public confidence in the integrity of political leaders is essential to a functioning democracy,” said Petition E-6489, which has garnered 10,200 signatures since May 28.

Liberal MP Robert Morrissey sponsored the petition without further comment, according to Blacklock’s.

The petition asserts that transparency and accountability in evaluating political candidates and leaders are essential for ensuring governance aligns with the best interests of Canada. That follows four ex-Liberal MPs who lost their candidacy before the April 28 election.

Paul Chiang, of the Canada-China Legislative Association, quit April 1 after suggesting a Conservative rival could be turned over to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto for a cash bounty.

MP Han Dong, who resigned from the Liberal caucus in 2023, announced on March 30 that he wouldn't be seeking reelection after the Liberals found another candidate in Don Valley North. The controversial figure had been subject to CSIS surveillance since 2019, due to contacts with the Chinese Consulate.

Former MP Ruby Dhalla was disqualified from a Liberal leadership race on February 21 due to the party citing her "non-disclosure of material facts and inaccurate financial reporting." MP Chandra Arya's nomination was revoked on March 20 due to suspected ties to the Government of India, forcing him out of the leadership race.

A parliamentary committee reported last June 3 that "a few" unnamed parliamentarians had suspicious foreign contacts, of which none were named.

“There are particularly concerning examples of behaviour by a few parliamentarians,” said the Special Report On Foreign Interference In Canada’s Democratic Processes And Institutions. “Some may be illegal.”

A nine-page CSIS memo earlier revealed that Chinese spies targeted political staffers in a bid to influence Canadian elections. “The People’s Republic of China targets political staffers [who] control schedules and often act as ‘gatekeepers’ for their employers,” it reads.

Parliamentarians, including Conservative MPs Kenny Chiu, Michael Chong, and Erin O’Toole, as well as Transport Minister Chrystia Freeland, were targeted online and intimidated.

Holy Crap! Mark Carney said it took him a few weeks to get his security clearance but has only been Prime Minister for 3 days.



This means he was an unelected, private citizen with top-secret clearance. Canada is not a serious country! pic.twitter.com/3DBEWNkIL4 — govt.exe is corrupt (@govt_corrupt) March 17, 2025

On March 26, Prime Minister Mark Carney stated to reporters that the Liberal Party vetted candidate suitability, including his own. “Certain information came to light. I am not privy to the exact information except for [the] process.”

“Can you tell us why this was necessary?” asked a reporter. “I can assure you information we have, I am saying broadly as a Party, not me personally, because I don’t have the specific information, is shared with the relevant authorities,” replied Carney. “We take this incredibly seriously.”

Despite security concerns he knew about, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau twice approved Dong's candidacy without explanation, both in 2019 and 2021. The ex-Member of Parliament was later blacklisted from any parliamentary secretary or ministerial role.

“Once someone is an actual MP, a party leader cannot fire an MP,” Trudeau said last October 17. “All a party leader can do at the largest level is remove them from their party caucus, have them sit as an independent.”