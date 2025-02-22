EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rebel News just spoke with Ruby Dhalla, the cancelled PM candidate

I just spoke with Ruby Dhalla, the Liberal leadership candidate running to replace Justin Trudeau.

Or at least she was running, until she was kicked out of the race—by a secret Liberal committee, in a closed-door meeting.

She actually found out about that through the CBC, where the Liberals leaked the news before they even told her!

Ruby had a lot to say about the Liberals—including their claim to supporting women and minorities.

Ruby Dhalla (@DhallaRuby), a former Liberal Party candidate before being removed yesterday, calls out Trudeau for pretending to care about women.



"People are sick and tired of the Liberal Party talking about inclusivity... [yet] their actions do not reflect that." pic.twitter.com/cHgqMqdKXs — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) February 22, 2025

It’s an eye-opening interview—and it was very interesting that she agreed to talk with me!

She takes a swipe at the World Economic Forum — where both Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland were directors.





She pointed out the real track record of the Liberals when it comes to handling strong women.





And she said it’s Mark Carney, not her, who needs to answer for fundraising from foreign donors!

What do you think? Do you agree Ruby should continue to be involved in public life—either by appealing the Liberal Party’s decision to ban her, or running as an independent, or even as a Conservative? Let me know.

If you think she should stay active, go to www.DraftRuby.com and sign the petition. The fact that she stood up to the Liberal bosses, in my mind, is reason enough to like her!

I’m a conservative, so I don’t agree with everything she says, but I sure like her style—and I can see why the Liberals are afraid of her.