EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Rebel News just spoke with Ruby Dhalla, the cancelled PM candidate

The fact that she stood up to the Liberal bosses, in my mind, is reason enough to like her!

Ezra Levant
  |   February 22, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   3 Comments

I just spoke with Ruby Dhalla, the Liberal leadership candidate running to replace Justin Trudeau.

Or at least she was running, until she was kicked out of the race—by a secret Liberal committee, in a closed-door meeting.

She actually found out about that through the CBC, where the Liberals leaked the news before they even told her!

Ruby had a lot to say about the Liberals—including their claim to supporting women and minorities.

It’s an eye-opening interview—and it was very interesting that she agreed to talk with me!

  • She takes a swipe at the World Economic Forum — where both Mark Carney and Chrystia Freeland were directors.
  • She pointed out the real track record of the Liberals when it comes to handling strong women.
  • And she said it’s Mark Carney, not her, who needs to answer for fundraising from foreign donors!

What do you think? Do you agree Ruby should continue to be involved in public life—either by appealing the Liberal Party’s decision to ban her, or running as an independent, or even as a Conservative? Let me know.

If you think she should stay active, go to www.DraftRuby.com and sign the petition. The fact that she stood up to the Liberal bosses, in my mind, is reason enough to like her! 

I’m a conservative, so I don’t agree with everything she says, but I sure like her style—and I can see why the Liberals are afraid of her.

Please sign my petition to 'Draft Ruby' for the Conservative Party of Canada!

2,580 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

The Liberal Party of Canada disqualified Ruby Dhalla from the leadership race for being too outspoken, proving once again that they silence strong, independent voices. Instead of letting the Liberal elite shut her down, we should bring her in! Ruby has the energy, courage, and drive to take on the Liberals, and Pierre Poilievre has the chance to welcome a true fighter into the Conservative Party. Sign the petition now to draft Ruby Dhalla and stand for real democracy!

Will you sign?

Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 3 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2025-02-22 16:03:33 -0500
    I expect she got the boot for saying too many common-sense things. Is anyone still surprised at corruption in the Liberal Party?
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-22 15:28:24 -0500 Flag
    Ruby sounds like Tulsy Gabberd and RFKJ. Both got burned by their leftist parties so I hope Ruby becomes a common sense Conservative candidate. Reality sure did mug her and stole her dream.
  • Bruce Atchison
    followed this page 2025-02-22 15:26:53 -0500
  • Ron Voss
    commented 2025-02-22 14:31:21 -0500
    “Progressive policies” are socialist policies.