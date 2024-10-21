MPs probe RCMP ‘murder-for-hire’ allegations against Government of India

The Commons public safety committee by unanimous vote has agreed to investigate RCMP murder-for-hire allegations against the Government of India. “A criminal is a criminal and a Canadian is a Canadian,” said Conservative MP Jasraj Singh Hallan.

“This is definitely something about foreign interference that the Sikh community knows well and has been talking about for more than 40 years in Canada,” Hallan told the committee. “We are at a very critical point now.”

“Real action needs to be taken now for the safety of Canadians,” continued Hallan. “It has been far too long.” All Canadians “should feel safe in Canada,” he said.

The committee adopted a motion that it investigate “violent criminal activities carried out by agents of the Government of India” and question Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, RCMP Commissioner Michael Duheme and others, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“This is not the first time we have been witness to serious allegations involving the Government of India,” said New Democrat MP Alistair MacGregor, sponsor of the motion.

The RCMP in an October 14 statement alleged “serious criminal activity in Canada” by Indian agents. “There have been well over a dozen credible and imminent threats to life,” it said, including “homicides and violent acts” by Indian agents, and the use of organized crime to target the Indian diaspora.

RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul earlier confirmed an investigation into the murder of Hardeep Nijjar, a Sikh separatist. He was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Surrey, B.C. community centre on June 18, 2023.

That September 18, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of plotting the murder of Nijjar, a naturalized Canadian citizen. He did not present evidence to the effect.

Cabinet to date has expelled seven Indian diplomats since those crass remarks were made.

Nijjar, who immigrated to British Columbia in 1996, was designated a terrorist by India’s National Investigation Agency. The Hindustan Times called him “the backbone of secessionist, terror and anti-India activities” abroad.

Sikh leaders allege India’s spy agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), has tried to counter pro-Khalistan rhetoric in the West for years. Nijjar advocated for a non-binding referendum on establishing the Sikh state before his untimely passing.

On May 31, New Democrat MPs sponsored a Commons motion to include all states suspected of foreign interference in the public inquiry. The non-binding motion passed but the federal government never took action.

New Delhi earlier claimed Nijjar became “actively involved in operationalizing, networking, training and financing” members of the militant group Khalistan Tiger Force. The RCMP has not ruled out whether India is tied to his homicide.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc earlier told reporters an investigation into foreign interference would exclude India. He urged Commissioner Hogue to only “follow the evidence” on alleged interference.

“If proven true this would be a grave violation of our sovereignty and of the most basic rules of how countries deal with each other,” Foreign Minister Joly said at the time. The October 14 RCMP statement confirmed evidence of Indian interference into Canadian democracy.

Hogue’s mandate under the Inquiries Act states she is to “examine and assess interference by China, Russia and other foreign states or non-state actors” to confirm the integrity of the 2019 and 2021 elections.

Following 10 days of public hearings in April, allegations of interference by India were among those investigated. Hogue did not detail specifics, as her findings were based on classified documents.

The inquiry said New Delhi tried to disguise foreign meddling by using Canadian and Canadian-based proxies to cover up their tracks.