MPs question diplomat’s ‘high living’ while Canadians struggle to make ends meet

Global Affairs Canada believes the purchase of an $8.84 million Manhattan penthouse was “a smart investment” for Consul General Tom Clark. MPs on a parliamentary committee fumed over the spending they consider outlandish.

“All policies were followed,” testified Stéphane Cousineau, senior assistant deputy foreign minister. “It was a smart acquisition.” The committee hearing “allows us to actually articulate how much of a smart investment this was,” he said.

The luxury penthouse fell under the new requirement that property purchases of $10 million are subject to review by the Treasury Board. The previous cut-off was $4 million, reported Rebel News.

CPC's Kelly Block asks why the Liberals changed the limit for treasury board oversight from $4 million to $10 million.



There didn't appear to be a need for the change except to facilitate the purchase of Tom Clark's luxury $9 mill condo without triggering some accountability. pic.twitter.com/aFqdy2Vtrx — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

MPs are reviewing the purchase, with the Conservative caucus most skeptical that such a luxurious condo was needed for Consul Clark to do his job.

“We have 1 in 4 Canadians saying they are going to be using food banks this fall,” said MP Michael Barrett. “We know rent prices have doubled, mortgages have doubled, and the Prime Minister’s media buddy who is making a very healthy salary by any measure compared to Canadian salaries is getting a $9 million condo for his use as a residence.”

Clark, a former TV host and Ottawa publicist, was appointed Consul February 27, 2023. He oversees citizenship, notarial, passport and visa services to Canadians living abroad. The position pays $205,000 a year.

MPs on the Commons government operations committee expressed outrage, noting the luxury condo was equipped with a $19,000 oven.

“Canadians deserve answers,” MP Kelly Block told the committee on July 24, when speaking to the 3,596 square-foot property on 111 West 57th Street. It has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, and a study with high-end finishings, including a foyer with macauba stone floors, and a powder room with jewel onyx.

Building amenities include a 25-metre, two-lane swimming pool with private cabanas, separate sauna and treatment rooms, a fitness centre, a private lounge with access to a padel court, a golf simulator and a children’s playroom.

“This is how Justin Trudeau’s chosen elite live high on the taxpayers’ dime at a time when … our country is seeing more tent cities cropping up across Canada,” she said.

CPC's Larry Brock goes through the luxury features of Justin Trudeau's pal, Consul General Tom Clark's new official abode in New York City.



Paddle courts, swimming pool, golf simulator, a handcrafted designer soaker tub, etc.



"Do you see the disconnect?" pic.twitter.com/Ah60TNVVgc — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

The new penthouse was equipped with a full suite of German-made Gaggenau appliances, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. “Gaggenau is the most expensive appliance maker in the world,” said MP Larry Brock.

“The oven is $19,000, the refrigerator is $13,000, the coffee maker is $4,600, the freezer is $11,000, the dishwasher is $6,000,” he continued. “How on earth is that value for the Canadian taxpayer?”

Liberal MPs Wednesday defended the Manhattan penthouse purchase. “To me this is incredible,” said MP Irek Kusmierczyk, parliamentary secretary for employment.

“What we have here is we have a better apartment,” said Kusmierczyk. “We have an upgraded apartment. We have more functionality.”

The Liberals bought Tom Clark's luxury $9 million Manhattan condo before even listing the existing residence of the consul general.



The Liberals only listed the previous residence just days before this committee hearing.



Taxpayers are on the hook for both places right now. pic.twitter.com/ye5n8hLN2r — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 20, 2024

Conservative MP Block later questioned why the Consulate considered only multi-million dollar properties in selecting a new official residence. Global Affairs Canada earlier abandoned renovations to the Consul Clark’s current residence for an even costlier condo on "Billionaire’s Row," records show.

“Did you consider the purchase of a residence away from Manhattan in a more cost-effective neighbourhood?” asked MP Block. “New York is a very expensive, expensive market,” replied Assistant Deputy Cousineau.

“Do you believe purchasing a residence in a more cost-effective area would have an impact on Canada-U.S. trade or diplomatic relations?” asked MP Block. “The investment we have done is of long term value,” replied Cousineau.

Consul Clark’s staff viewed 21 properties at some of the most expensive buildings in Manhattan. The Department of Foreign Affairs withheld details of expenses sought under Access To Information.

Department staff settled on a 3,596-square-foot penthouse at 111 West 57th Street. "It was one of the lowest per square foot," Sandra McCardell, associate deputy foreign minister, wrote the committee. "The location … was the most optimal and best value," she claimed.

Meet Tom Clark. He was a pro-Liberal journalist for years, until he became a registered lobbyist. Trudeau trusts him enough to put him in charge of CBC hiring.



So why on earth did the @CPC_HQ choose him to moderate their leadership debate?pic.twitter.com/7BTQYV2A52 — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 9, 2022

Clark’s current residence, a penthouse at 550 Park Avenue in New York, was originally purchased in 1961 and renovated in 1983, the committee learned. Renovating the residence would have cost $2.6 million, according to Global Affairs Canada.

Deputy minister McCardell claimed it represented $7.4 million in savings for Canadian taxpayers. She did not elaborate on those savings.

“The estimate for renovations of the old residence suddenly became insufficient,” MP Barrett said. “When you’re playing with other people’s money I guess you can have as many options as you need,” he added.

Consul Clark is also expected to testify at the committee. The former CTV announcer and Ottawa publicist was appointed to the $205,000-a-year role last year.