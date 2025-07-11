MPs quietly receive another pension hike

According to new Treasury Board figures, annual MP pensions averaged $81,140 last year, rising 11.4% compounded in two years due to inflation indexing.

“Retirement allowances, survivor benefits and disability pensions under the plan are indexed annually to cover increases in the cost of living,” said the Board’s Report On The Administration Of The Members Of Parliament Retiring Allowances Act.

The plan covers 1,193 MPs, retirees, and family members, including 192 widows and orphans who received benefits last year, according to Blacklock’s.

MPs who meet the legislative requirements can receive reduced pensions at the age of 55 with full pensions paid out at 65. Those who do not qualify are refunded their pension contributions.

"The annual pension for a former politician is more than what the average Canadian worker makes in an entire year and that's gross,” Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation told Rebel News.

“These are massive pension payments,” he added. “We need politicians to tighten their own belts so they have the moral authority to sell cuts to the bureaucracy.”

In 2000, Parliament mandated MP pension plan enrollment following Reform Party efforts to expose "gold-plated" beneficiaries, as then-MP Keith Martin noted in the Commons.

“The Prime Minister forced all MPs in the House back into the pension plan whether they liked it or not,” said MP Martin. “Those are the facts.”

In 2005, Parliament passed Bill C-30, An Act To Amend The Parliament Of Canada Act, mandating annual pay raises for MPs tied to inflation and private sector union wage settlements. Cabinet waived these raises only once, for three years after the 2008 financial crisis.

Cabinet’s Bill C-65, An Act to Amend the Canada Elections Act, lapsed in the House affairs committee in 2024 following public outcry. This bill would have changed a fixed election date to benefit 28 ineligible Liberal and New Democrat MPs.

“This was a cynical, dishonest attempt by the Liberals and the NDP to pad their pockets with pensions,” Conservative MP Michael Cooper told the committee. “Canadians are outraged by this.”

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc earlier proposed moving the 2025 general election from October 20 to October 27 by amending C-65, stating the pension entitlement was not a factor in the date change.

Six MPs elected in 2019, Han Dong, Irek Kusmierczyk, Taylor Bachrach, Laurel Collins, Matthew Green, and Lyndsay Mathyssen, failed to qualify for pensions when they lost re-election April 28. They would have qualified on October 21, 2025.

Former MP Justin Trudeau, who exited as prime minister on March 14, will receive two parliamentary pensions totaling an estimated $8.4 million, funded by taxpayers, according to the Taxpayers Federation. He served as the MP for Papineau for nearly 18 years.

The longer the service, the greater the pension payouts, Terrazzano said.

Absent 2012 reforms, Trudeau’s pension payouts would have been higher, had it not been for the later retirement age, decreased benefits, and larger pension premiums.

Pension benefits averaged $77,900 a year before the recent disclosure.