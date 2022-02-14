Multiple Canadian premiers oppose Trudeau invoking Emergencies Act

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has been making headlines recently, first for standing in support of the truckers convoy, then for being the first premier in Canada to announce an end to vaccine passports in their province.

A few other Canadian premiers followed shortly after, with Progressive Conservative Premier Heather Stefanson announcing the planned loosening of restrictions in Manitoba as well.

Now, both premiers, followed perhaps somewhat surprisingly by Quebec Premier Francois Legault, are taking a strong stance on the recent news that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is likely to invoke the Emergencies Act as a response to the Freedom Convoy in Ottawa and supportive protests happening across the country along the Canada-U.S. border.

Others premiers are rumoured to follow suit.

First, in a statement on Twitter, Premier Moe said:

The illegal blockades must end, but police already have sufficient tools to enforce the law and clear the blockades, as they did over the weekend in Windsor. Therefore, Saskatchewan does not support the Trudeau government invoking the Emergencies Act. If the federal government does proceed with this measure, I would hope it would only be invoked in provinces that request it, as the legislation allows.

The relatively new Conservative premier of Manitoba, Heather Stefanson, also put out an official statement this afternoon, sharing it on Twitter with the caption:

I am proud of Manitoba’s law enforcement officials and have full confidence in them to protect our communities. The proposal from the federal government to use the Emergencies Act is not helpful to the situation at the Emerson Border

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, who has been much more strict on COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates, also spoke up, stating “We don’t want it in Quebec territory.”



Later in the day, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney also announced his opposition to the use of the Emergencies Act.

“This morning I told Prime Minister Trudeau that Alberta’s government is opposed to the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act,” Kenney wrote on Twitter.

“We have all of the legal tools and operational resources required to maintain order. The Act would add no relevant additional powers or resources.”

While the country waits with bated breath for potential military involvement and enforcement in Ottawa and elsewhere, some convoy supporters are now likely breathing a small sign of relief that their premiers do not support this federal overreach upon citizens.

