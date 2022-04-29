'Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy': Musk ridicules overly-dramatic Ocasio-Cortez

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Following Elon Musk’s buyout of Twitter, Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her followers on the platform that she was “tired of having to collectively stress about what hate crimes are happening” because Musk, a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” now had control of the platform.

While Ocasio-Cortez did not refer to the billionaire by name, the assumption that the congresswoman was referring to him was obvious to most, prompting Musk himself to respond.

The congresswoman implied that Musk’s calls for Twitter to adhere to First Amendment principles were influenced by popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson and tech entrepreneur Peter Thiel, whom she suggested “made him feel special” by taking him out on a date.

“Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening [because] some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special,” she wrote.

In response, Musk wrote, “Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy.”

In a now-deleted tweet, Ocasio-Cortez attempted to save face by insisting she was referring to another tech billionaire, Meta Platforms owner Mark Zuckerberg.

“I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok,” she replied to Musk.

The tweet, which she deleted within moments of posting it, has been archived by ProPublica.

Ocasio-Cortez has previously accused her critics of wanting to date her, including Daily Wire host Ben Shapiro. In 2018, Ocasio-Cortez accused Shapiro of harassing her after he challenged her to a debate.

“Just like catcalling, I don’t owe a response to unsolicited requests from men with bad intentions,” she said. “And also like catcalling, for some reason they feel entitled to one.”

“If Republicans are mad, they can’t date me; they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos,” Ocasio-Cortez quipped when she was described by conservative pundit Steve Cortes as “frolicking in free Florida” last December.