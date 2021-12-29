MUST WATCH: Best of Avi Yemini in 2021

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Time seriously flies.

It feels like only yesterday I had joined the team at Rebel News, now more than a year on so much has happened.

You might remember on my second day on the job I was tackled to the ground and arrested while just trying to do my job to bring you the other side of the story.

Little did I know at the time, it would be a sign of things to come as Melbourne became the most locked-down city in the world and the shocking vision we captured would be shared around the world.

Thanks to your ongoing support through 2021, we were able to grow the Rebel team Downunder and continue to bring you the news directly from the front lines.

We wouldn't be able to do any of this vital work without your help and donations. If you've enjoyed our coverage this year, please consider donating to help us take our coverage to a whole new level.

Let me know in the comments below which report or video was your favourite this year and why.

We expect 2022 to bring even more stories the mainstream media refuse to tell.

Happy new year!