Mysterious UFOs are likely of earthly origin (Russia or China)

﻿﻿Department of Defense

On Thursday, U.S. officials released key findings from an upcoming report on UFOs – referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) by the government – showing that the U.S. government has no evidence that any of the mysterious objects are of alien origin.

The report concedes that while there is no proof that the flying objects are extraterrestrial, the mechanisms behind their acceleration and ability to change direction and submerge underwater remain difficult to explain.

“The report determines that the vast majority of more than 120 incidents over the past two decades did not originate from any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology,” the New York Times reported. “That determination would appear to eliminate the possibility that Navy pilots who reported seeing unexplained aircraft might have encountered programs the government meant to keep secret.”

The report notes that the possible explanation that the phenomena could be weather balloons or other research balloons fails to hold up in all cases, because of changes in wind speed at the times of some of the interactions.

If the objects are not of alien origin, and not top-secret U.S. technology, then questions arise as to whether a foreign power has developed sufficiently advanced technology to overtake U.S. military capabilities and is using it to violate U.S. airspace.

Of the more than 120 incidents in the report lodged by Navy personnel, intelligence officials believe that some of the aerial phenomena may be observations of experimental technology most likely originating from Russia or China.

“One senior official briefed on the intelligence said without hesitation that U.S. officials knew it was not American technology. He said there was worry among intelligence and military officials that China or Russia could be experimenting with hypersonic technology,” the Times reported.

“Russia has been investing heavily in hypersonics, believing the technology offers the ability to evade American missile-defense technology. China has also developed hypersonic weaponry, and included it in military parades,” the report said. “If the phenomenon were Chinese or Russian aircraft, officials said it would suggest the two powers’ hypersonic research has far outpaced American military development.”

Speaking to Fox News earlier this year, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that the Biden administration was in for a rude awakening when they viewed intelligence reports on how quickly China has been able to challenge U.S. technological advancement.

“The things that they are doing, where they’re spending money, and you can’t help but be concerned about China’s ability to challenge us, as I said, in certain places,” Ratcliffe said, reported the Daily Wire. “I don’t want to talk about those in detail because it poses a national security threat to acknowledge that, but there are places where China’s, frankly, doing a better job, and it’s further down the curve on some technology issues than we are, and … that’s never been the case before.”