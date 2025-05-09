Mythbusting claims First Nations treaties can stop Alberta separatism

With talk of separation resurfacing in Alberta, the issue of treaties signed between Canada and First Nations groups has also become part of the conversation.

On one side of the discussion is voices like Chief Allan Adam of the Athabasca Chipewyan, who has taken aim at Danielle Smith, accusing the premier of fanning the flames of separation and disputing the province's authority to separate.

Keith Wilson, a lawyer best recognized for his work with the Freedom Convoy, is a voice on the other side of the debate, suggesting the province could separate while respecting First Nations' rights.

On Thursday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini weighed in on the discussion.

“Allan Adam is no friend to Alberta, and I won't take any advice about who or what amounts to a loyal Canadian citizen from Chief Allan Adam, and I'll tell you why,” Sheila said.

Not only does Adam bring “Hollywood anti-oil hypocrites to Fort McMurray,” she continued, he also took $55,000 from the Tides Foundation “to be a rent-a-chief to give cover to these anti-oil activists.”

Joining the discussion online, lawyer Keith Wilson detailed how separation and First Nations treaties may play out in a lengthy post on social media.

“It seems pretty fair to me,” said Tamara in response to Wilson's points. “And it seems like there's a lot of reasonable options available to Indigenous communities.”

Separation from Canada could provide these groups with “a real opportunity to potentially get something different, to do something different,” she said.

“And why that negotiation or that conversation isn't being entertained and is instead just shot down in every which way, really speaks volumes to whose interests, perhaps, some of these band chiefs actually represent.”