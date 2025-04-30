Nanaimo Boomers Cheer Carney Victory—But Few Can Name a Policy

Supporters cited Carney's "experience" or "trustworthiness" but often couldn't name specific policies.

Kat Kanada
  |   April 30, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Nanaimo, B.C. boomers reacted to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s election win on Tuesday. Hear firsthand what they thought of the outcome.

Filming during the day meant mostly boomers and retirees were present, and almost all were pleased with Liberal leader Mark Carney's win, though many struggled to explain why.

Supporters cited Carney's "experience" or "trustworthiness" but often couldn't name specific policies, mentioning instead his "vibe" or that he "makes sense" without further explanation.

While some cited economic experience, international diplomacy, or a desire for stability, their reasons lacked policy specifics. Some wanted more parliamentary unity or a Liberal majority, and one person noted Carney's inter-provincial trade barrier removal pledge.

Voters believed Carney's international finance background uniquely qualified him to handle relations with the U.S., particularly navigating potential tensions with President Donald Trump, which they prioritized over domestic policies.

On issues like housing, immigration, and energy, responses were mixed. 

A Green voter attributed high housing costs to Trump's tariffs, dismissing immigration and policy issues. Another believed Canada's oil and gas industry could expand under Carney's green plan, despite his commitment to Bill C-69, which opposes new pipelines.

Interviews in Nanaimo showed support for Carney among boomers stemmed from perception, not policy. Though, his continued popularity with this aging demographic is uncertain.

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

Latest News

Mark Carney and the political elites think they can walk into power unchallenged — but not if Rebel News has anything to say about it. While the legacy media cheers him on, we’re digging into his globalist agenda, exposing what others won’t. With your help, we’ll keep our reporters on the ground, our billboard truck on the move, and our message uncensored. This election is our chance to fight back — before it’s too late. Please help me take back the narrative and stop Mark Carney!

Amount
$
DONATE

Kat Kanada

They report on the stories that I value. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Ruth Bard
    commented 2025-04-30 20:27:54 -0400 Flag
    The era of Marxist Carnage has begun, and this boomer is horrified. Tell Ottawa they can have their railroad back. We’re outta here.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-04-30 19:13:50 -0400 Flag
    Streeters show me how stupid so many people are. And we conservative boomers care about our descendants’ future. Neither do we want free stuff but our FREEDOM. That’s what the lying Liberals won’t give us.