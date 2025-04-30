Nanaimo Boomers Cheer Carney Victory—But Few Can Name a Policy

Nanaimo, B.C. boomers reacted to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s election win on Tuesday. Hear firsthand what they thought of the outcome.

Filming during the day meant mostly boomers and retirees were present, and almost all were pleased with Liberal leader Mark Carney's win, though many struggled to explain why.

Supporters cited Carney's "experience" or "trustworthiness" but often couldn't name specific policies, mentioning instead his "vibe" or that he "makes sense" without further explanation.

While some cited economic experience, international diplomacy, or a desire for stability, their reasons lacked policy specifics. Some wanted more parliamentary unity or a Liberal majority, and one person noted Carney's inter-provincial trade barrier removal pledge.

Voters believed Carney's international finance background uniquely qualified him to handle relations with the U.S., particularly navigating potential tensions with President Donald Trump, which they prioritized over domestic policies.

On issues like housing, immigration, and energy, responses were mixed.

A Green voter attributed high housing costs to Trump's tariffs, dismissing immigration and policy issues. Another believed Canada's oil and gas industry could expand under Carney's green plan, despite his commitment to Bill C-69, which opposes new pipelines.

Interviews in Nanaimo showed support for Carney among boomers stemmed from perception, not policy. Though, his continued popularity with this aging demographic is uncertain.