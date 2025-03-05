Is your child safe in Canada? National inquiry examines growing health and safety concerns

The National Citizens Inquiry (NCI) is set to address a pressing issue facing Canada today — “Are children safe in Canada?” This question will be explored during a series of hearings in Edmonton, Alberta, taking place on March 6, 7 and 8. This citizen-led, citizen-funded inquiry aims to shed light on a range of concerns that threaten the well-being of children across the country, including child trafficking, drug safety, and the overlooked dangers of EMF exposure, among others.

In a recent conversation with Shawn Buckley, Lead Counsel for the NCI, he highlights the topics that will take center stage during the upcoming hearings. Experts will be tackling significant issues such as parental rights, child protection, censorship, exposure to toxins, and the alarming rise in neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism, ADHD, and ADD. Buckley emphasized the importance of these hearings in addressing trends that have long been ignored or downplayed.

One such topic that will be explored is the impact of electromagnetic fields (EMFs) on children’s health. As screen time and wireless technology proliferate, Buckley pointed out that the long-term effects of EMF exposure are a concern that has not received sufficient attention. This discussion is vital as society balances the increasing exposure of young people to potentially harmful levels of EMFs.

The hearings will also focus on the broader issue of child abuse in its various forms. Buckley stressed that these hearings are not just about raising awareness — they are about exposing the truth, understanding the scope of the problem, and taking actionable steps toward prevention. With alarming increases in chronic diseases, neurodevelopmental disorders, and child trafficking, the NCI aims to provide both a platform for expert testimony and a blueprint for future policy development.

Some experts include big names like Del Bigtree and <INSERT MORE HERE> However, securing expert witnesses has come with its own challenges, as many have faced intimidation, with threats of job loss and social stigma, discouraging them from coming forward to share valuable insights.

“We had an expert in bullying lined up to talk about how prevalent it is, what it looks like, what the affects are, how to prevent it,” Buckley explains. “The person is an expert in interventions — what works and what doesn’t — and we were all excited because we spent a lot of time working with this expert.”



“But then this experts university basically instructed them not to testify. So the irony there is that our expert in bullying just got bullied out of testifying at the NCI.”

According to Buckley, the role of the NCI is to listen, learn, and make recommendations for safeguarding children from harmful societal, medical, and environmental influences. The inquiry will provide much-needed insight into the systems that are failing to protect vulnerable children and offer solutions for better future protection.

For concerned citizens looking to make a difference, Buckley encourages active involvement in the hearings. It’s crucial to engage in these discussions, share knowledge, and advocate for the protection of our children. The rise in health concerns and child safety issues is a ticking time bomb, and it’s up to all of us to demand immediate action.