'Safe and Effective' narrative challenged at National Citizen's Inquiry in Ottawa

The National Citizen's Inquiry wrapped up its three-day conference examining what the event's organizers describe as "the federal and provincial governments' COVID-19 policies" in Ottawa on Friday.

The NCI's format featured sworn testimonies provided by selected guests with expertise and experience relevant to government-imposed edicts and decrees marketed as "public health" measures, including but not limited to subject matter experts and Canadians harmed by the broader COVID-19 enterprise.

The conference's primary areas of investigation were: 1. Mechanisms of harm associated with mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines; 2. Damage to Canadians – in financial, medical, social, and other dimensions – wrought by corporate and governmental decrees, edicts, and mandates framed as "public health" measures; and 3. government-driven censorship of information contrary to the COVID-19 enterprise's evolving orthodoxies, including collusion and compliance with corrupt news media outlets.

Dr. Christopher Alan Shoemaker, a physician based in Ontario with over four decades of professional experience, challenged the "safe and effective" mantra attached to the mRNA injections' advocates. He described threats to health posed by spike proteins manufactured by human cells affected by lipid nanoparticles contained within the injections.

Dr. Shoemaker uncovers the truth behind the vaccine's toxic ingredients and reveals the sinister entities responsible for its creation.

Dr. Jeff Wilson, who holds doctorates in veterinary medicine, pathology, and epidemiology, contrasted governmental policies in the context of COVID-19 with best practices for dealing with viral outbreaks. He drew on his experience in responding to the Walkerton E. coli outbreak in 2000 and years of experience as a professor of public health.

Rodney Palmer – a veteran journalist with decades of experience and alumnus of the CBC, CTV, The Globe and Mail, and Toronto Star – analyzed the CBC's role as a messaging and public relations arm of the federal government despite its posture as editorially independent from its primary benefactor.

He emphasized the CBC's regular deception of its audience by refusing to disclose conflicts of interests among "experts" invited to support the government's policies across the COVID-19 enterprise, primarily from persons financially benefiting from government funding to promote such policies.

Sheila Lewis, an Albertan in need of a dual organ transplant, shared her ongoing story of being denied her needed medical treatment by the Alberta Health Services (AHS) due to her "unvaccinated" status. She was visibly emotional while remarking on her life being in the hands of the Supreme Court of Canada given her legal challenge against the AHS's refusal to provide her with her needed organ transplants.

Sheila Annette Lewis testifies to being denied consideration for life saving organ transplant due to being unvaccinated for COVID-19.



NCI National Citizens Inquiry @Inquiry_Canada

Ottawa Day 1, May 17, 2023.



Full Video...https://t.co/vlcxAWs1bQ#nci #NationalCitizensInquiry… pic.twitter.com/255dRj89k2 — Muddy Science Revolutionary 🍁 (@ScienceMuddy) May 23, 2023

Rebel News did not observe any reporters from the CBC, CTV News, The Globe and Mail, Global News, National Post, or similar news media outlets attending the NCI conference.