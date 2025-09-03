NDP bash ‘cisgender’ men after interim leader laments ‘identity politics’

The NDP leadership race has officially begun as candidates prepare to succeed Jagmeet Singh, with the winner announced at the national convention in Winnipeg on March 29, 2026.

Edmonton MP Heather McPherson and left-wing activists Avi Lewis and Yves Engler are expected contenders, according to the National Post.

As per rules released yesterday, the federal NDP says leadership candidates must raise $100,000 and secure 500 member signatures.

Of the required 500 party member signatures, at least 50 need to be from each of five regions (Atlantic, Quebec, Ontario, Prairies, BC/territories), and 100 from "equity-seeking groups" (racialized, Indigenous, LGBTQ+, disabled).

At least half of the required signatures must be from “non-cisgender” males, though the party did not explain how they would verify members' gender identity or "equity-seeking group" status.

“This leadership race is an exciting opportunity for our members and for people across the country who share progressive values,” said party president Mary Shortall in a statement yesterday.

“It will spark important conversations about the kind of future we want to build together, rooted in fairness, justice, and hope. I know our members are eager to take part in a contest that is democratic, inclusive, and inspiring for the entire movement,” she added.

The NDP reported "strong interest" in the contest after releasing application packages on August 20, citing "members’ enthusiasm for a dynamic and engaging race that will shape the future of the NDP.”

In addition to the six-figure entry fee, payable in four $25,000 installments by the end of January next year, a non-refundable $1,500 vetting fee is also required.

Jagmeet Singh says the NDP wants to see "protections for workers" put in place before an election but says it's "clear that Mark Carney wants to go first to an election."



Singh declines to answer if he should step down if the NDP doesn't make electoral gains. pic.twitter.com/m2VZqSZx0U — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 20, 2025

The new leader faces the challenge of rebuilding the party after its worst election result and boosting fundraising efforts, as the party failed to secure 10% of votes in ridings, forfeiting its official party status and impacting campaign expense reimbursements.

The Party won seven seats in the April 28 election, with only one MP elected east of Manitoba, losing Party status in the Commons—its worst showing since 1935.

Interim NDP leader Don Davies acknowledged the party's "worst result" in a podcast with Steve Paikin, suggesting New Democrats should prioritize working people over identity politics.

“You know there’s no sugar-coating it,” said Davies candidly. “We had the worst result in the history of our Party going back to the Cooperative Commonwealth Federation.”

The six-term MP attributed the loss to a decline in New Democrat support, which he believes can be reversed by reconnecting with working people.

“I’ll give it to Conservatives,” Davies said. “They’ve done a pretty good job … in appealing to blue-collar workers in particular. There’s a battle going on there.”

“When we’re talking about drag reading in libraries or trans women in sports … I don’t think we’re talking about the real issues that most working people are struggling with.”



Interim NDP leader @DonDavies on the future of the @NDP and where they go from here on our latest… pic.twitter.com/wWj1QFu5mI — The Paikin Podcast (@ThePaikinPod) August 28, 2025

While acknowledging the importance of intersectional issues, he suggested topics like drag queen story time in libraries or men identifying as women in sports might have a disproportionate impact.

“I don’t think we’re talking about the real issues that most working people are struggling with,” the interim leader said, including housing affordability and food costs.

The NDP intends to host leadership debates in November 2025 and February 2026, in both official languages. Members will elect a new leader in March 2026 via a preferential ballot.

A candidate needs a simple majority of valid ballots to win. If no one achieves this on the first count, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated. This continues until a simple majority is reached.