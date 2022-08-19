NDP MP deletes tweet questioning necessity of indoor ice rinks

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News has returned to the Netherlands to cover the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Please donate here to support our 100% viewer-funded journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, accommodations, and meals. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

On Thursday, August 18, 2022, the member of Parliament for Port Moody—Coquitlam, Bonita Zarrillo, wrote on Twitter that she questions the necessity of indoor ice rinks, due to climate change.

The NDP: "We care about the youth, and your children"



Also the NDP: https://t.co/QKzLSXK6nb — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) August 18, 2022

Zarrillo later deleted the tweet, seemingly due to the public backlash it caused, with hundreds of “quote tweets” and thousands of replies, but only a handful of likes.

Despite deleting the tweet, True North reporter Elie Cantin-Nantel had already taken a screenshot of the New Democrat’s message, and posted it on the social media platform.

To back up her thoughts, Zarrillo shared an article outlining how the NHL is seeking potential alternatives to ice rinks, to promote “environmental sustainability.” The press release outlines that “with growing concerns about global warming, water scarcity and our planet’s climate crisis, even the International Olympic Committee, the International Ice Hockey Federation and the National Hockey League have been considering the environmental issues related to coordinating ice sports events and ensuring energy consumption and rink-operating costs are feasible.”

Hockey and other ice sports such as speed skating are an important part of a child’s life, promoting a healthy lifestyle, building character and developing values crucial to succeed in life.

According to USA Hockey, “it takes cooperation, teamwork and respect to succeed on and off the ice. Hockey teaches those skills, while also creating new friendships. Hockey gives children an engaging, fast-paced, healthy alternative to sedentary recreation.”

The sport of speed skating in Quebec attracts thousands of young people from across the province, encouraging them to stay healthy and develop good lifestyle habits, starting from the age of four. Zarrillo was questioning if infrastructures allowing those Canadians to practice their sport are a necessity.

Zarrillo has not yet to publicly addressed her statement.