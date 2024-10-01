NDP MP wants to criminalize ‘residential school denialism’

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies discussed NDP MP Leah Gazan's attempt at criminalizing 'residential school denialism' in Canada.

The private member's bill tabled by Gazan last week is aimed at "combatting residential school denialism and stopping the harm it causes to survivors, their families, and First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities."

According to the NDP, if passed, the bill would "add to the Criminal Code the offence of willfully promoting hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying, justifying or downplaying the harm caused by the residential school system in Canada."

Fines or up to two years in jail could be handed out to those convicted of 'residential school denialism' under a new private member's bill proposed by NDP MP Leah Gazan.



Speaking about the bill, Menzies said, "Ms. Gazan, the member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre, is adamant that no thought crimes regarding indigenous matters shall be tolerated in our stolen land of Canada if bill C-413 becomes law."

"I thought censorship had no place in Canada. But in these increasingly censorious times, our dominion is evolving into a realm in which Big Brother Trudeau and his useful idiots are watching you and penalizing you," he said.

In 2022, Gazan brought forward a motion labelling the residential school system as a genocide, and it was backed by unanimous support from MPs. She also called for hate speech laws on so-called “denialism” in 2023.

Despite the alleged discovery of 'mass graves' at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021, no bodies have been recovered.