NDP pushes to criminalize residential school 'denialism'

New Democrat MP Leah Gazan has reintroduced legislation that would criminalize what she describes as promoting hate through so-called residential school denialism.

“I dedicate this bill to all residential school survivors and their families, who have endured unimaginable pain in their subjection to genocide through the residential school system,” Gazan, who represents Winnipeg Centre, said in a statement.

The bill would criminalize condoning, justifying or even downplaying Canada's past history with residential schools.

On this week's edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Michelle Stirling, a researcher with Friends of Science who challenged the need for a freedom-limiting bill like Gazan's.

Similar legislation has been passed with regards to the Holocaust, noted Michelle. Now, Gazan is looking to “have a similar thing apply to people like me who bring forward good stories — she calls it downplaying the damage of Indian residential schools.”

But this proposal conflicts with Gazan's own family history.

“Guess what? In her own family, she has a very successful Indian residential school thriver,” Michelle clarified, citing the NDP MP's great grandfather, John LeCaine, who was given asylum after fleeing the United States.

“Why is she hiding this story from us? He was a success story,” she said, pointing to LeCaine's acclaimed work following seven years at the Regina Indian Industrial School.

“He homesteaded; he was a settler. So, he became an independent Indigenous person, having started from probably the worst position possible,” explained Michelle.

“Telling that story is something that Leah Gazan would seek to criminalize,” countered Sheila.

“And by contrast, why would I criminalize her because she is downplaying the benefits of Indian residential schools by concealing her family's history,” replied Michelle.