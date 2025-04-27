NDP riding president harasses Independent Toronto MP and wife

During the 2025 election campaign, an outgoing Independent MP was verbally accosted by an NDP riding president while with his wife.

“This guy verbally assaulted & harassed my wife, he yelled & screamed at kids, and drove his bike into families,” said Kevin Vuong, an Independent Toronto MP.

The NDP is known for not protecting children, as evidenced by their lack of action on classroom grooming.

Elizabeth, Vuong's wife, was also a target because of her husband, claimed the riding president.

“Is this what the people of Toronto can expect from the NDP when they dare to speak out or disagree?” Vuong posted on social media.

He urged the New Democrat candidate for Spadina-Fort York to denounce this act of intimidation against New Democrat opponents. If the NDP loses seats, it would likely benefit the Liberals.

Vuong, a former Liberal MP, was ousted from the party over unproven allegations.

The member of Parliament announced last month he would not be seeking reelection after one term in office.