NDP shoot down Conservative 'unanimous consent' motion for anti-election interference bill

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick and The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The federal NDP shot down a Conservative motion on expediting foreign interference legislation.

NDP House Leader Peter Julian emphasized the importance of hearing from witnesses before setting a deadline.

The opposition party claimed the amount of time given to table legislation would not afford MPs sufficient time to make an informed decision on the bill.

Justin Trudeau told the Foreign Interference Commission that information presented to him regarding busloads of Chinese voters being mobilized to vote for Liberal MP Han Dong did not meet the threshold of being suspicious enough to take action.



MORE: https://t.co/VhPufFL1Ee pic.twitter.com/gA5L5u6DEI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 10, 2024

Tabled earlier this month, Bill C-70 would establish a foreign interference registry and grant Canada's spy agency new abilities to adequately tackle foreign meddling.

The Conservative motion would have given the bill top priority in the Commons, allowing for a vote before the next general election. The NDP opposition support the Liberal Party's Countering Foreign Interference Act.

The foreign influence registry would apply to any individual or entity with ties to a foreign government. In particular, it would target foreigners with direct roles in policymaking or campaigning to register their activities with an independent commissioner.

"Time is running out to strengthen the confidence Canadians have in our elections," said Conservative MP Michael Chong, who has been the target of Chinese foreign interference.

Trudeau attempts to dodge questions about Chinese election meddling while stressing the importance of defending our democracy against "foreign interference".



Sign our petition: https://t.co/odt7BBkbKO pic.twitter.com/jMzIVN2GmC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 3, 2023

In response to the motion, another motion with deadlines for clause-by-clause considerations removed was tabled.

Opposition House Leader Andrew Scheer said the NDP are proposing "to not have an end date."

"We want this bill passed," he said. MP Julian said the Tories were acting in bad faith by not passing the portion of the motion that was agreed to unanimously.