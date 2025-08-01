Nearly 2,000 CBC staffers taking home six-figure salaries: Kris Sims

A new report from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation found over 1,800 CBC staffers are being paid more than $100,000 annually. This massive number represents a 318% explosion of highly paid employees at the state broadcaster — in less than a decade.

On this week's edition of The Gunn Show, the CTF's Kris Sims joined Sheila Gunn Reid to further delve into the startling revelation uncovered by the taxpayer watchdog.

One area of glut Kris pointed to was the number of managers at the CBC — “enough to choke a horse,” she said — along with a huge number of producers.

“This is one of the reasons, folks, that they're not journalisming,” Kris, a former journalist, explained. “If you have 12 managers for every one reporter over at the CBC, it's no wonder they're suffocating and tripping over their own feet.”

But it's not just a bloated number of managers and producers. CBC also has advisers being paid six figures.

Having spent six weeks working at the state broadcaster, Kris said from her personal experience the network was “pretty out of whack” compared to other private companies, even going so far as sending video yoga sessions to employees.

“They had that amount of time, those numbers of people, because they're getting taxpayers money,” she said. “If that's something they want to spend their own shareholders money on, who are willingly giving them money, fill your boots, I don't care. But this is taxpayers' money.”

With viewers losing trust and tuning out, and a massive $1.4 billion budget, “we're all being forced to pay for this.”